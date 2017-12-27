As the race to develop bigger and better smartphones continues, a UK-based company called Zanco has taken a different approach and developed the world's smallest phone – a device that has all the necessary qualities of a fully-functional phone but is the size of your thumb.

The device, named Tiny T1, is hardly two-inches tall and is probably the cutest gadget you will ever see. Yes, it looks more like a toy, but Zanco has ensured that the tiny phone is a proper telecommunication device.

Tiny T1 carries a 0.49-inch OLED display with 64x32-pixel resolution, a standard numeric keyboard, USB charging port, loudspeaker and microphone – all of which are essential to handle basic tasks like making calls, sending texts and telling time.

On the inside, the phone – which weighs just 13gm – does not boast of features that are found in major flagships but offers enough to make it an ideal backup option. According to BGR, it features 32MB RAM and ROM, stores up to 300 contacts, 50 messages and runs only on a 2G network.

Meanwhile, it's 200mAh battery offers enough juice to deliver 180 minutes of talk time and 3 days of standby time.

"It's an ideal backup or emergency phone," Zanco said in a press release. "Use it when you need to travel light. The Zanco Tiny T1 is perfect for joggers, runners, walkers, cyclists and those who take part in extreme sports because it's so compact, it can fit in any pocket size."

Interested buyers can get their Tiny T1 via Zanco's Kickstarter page. The device costs $50 and is likely to be shipped sometime around May 2018.