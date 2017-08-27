It looks like 'third time lucky' does not apply to English TV personality Katie Prince. In an explosive revelation, the 39-year-old model confirmed that she is headed towards a third divorce after her husband Kiran Hayler confessed to cheating on her with their children's nanny for almost a year.

"Kieran told me they were f*****g all over my house for a year. They had sex everywhere except in our bedroom, they even did it in the kids' bathroom," a heartbroken Katie told The Sun, revealing that she would be legally separating from the former stripper on account of adultery.

"He said they'd had sex a handful of times and then a handful became a year. It was always unprotected, because apparently that added to the thrill of it for him," the mother-of-five told the publication adding, "I was absolutely gutted and I was crying and going mad, like a lunatic. I can remember shouting over and over that if I went off and hurt myself it would be his fault."

The Loose Women star confronted Nikki Brown – the household staff accused of romping with her husband. But, the nanny apparently had a different story, claiming that it was Hayler who had brainwashed her into having sex.

However, there wasn't any implication of sexual assault.

"When I asked her if she was suggesting he had raped her she said it wasn't like that. If someone forced you to have sex, why would you carry on for a year?" Katie explains. "He's a monster, a predator and he got her in to bed just like the others."

"For a year, I was basically paying her to f*** my husband," the glamour model said.

For Katie, this isn't the first time that she has been put in such a spot when it comes to her relationship. Twice married before, the model faced heartbreak in 2014 when she discovered that her husband had bedded two of her close friends, Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas.

"Looking back I can see the warning signs were there," Katie said.

The couple is now headed towards a divorce shortly after they renewed their vows in a ceremony in the Maldives.

"I am going to divorce him for adultery — but I want it to be amicable. I've had it the other way and it's unhealthy," said Katie, who shares son Jett, 4, and daughter Bunny,3, with Hayler. "I don't want all this hatred and I want us to maintain a civil relationship for the sake of the kids.