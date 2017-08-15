Live 7:45 BST: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's side two games away from reaching the group stage for the second time in eight seasons.

Philippe Coutinho out with a back injury as rumours swell regarding Barcelona move.

Reds unchanged from Premier League opener with Watford.

Hoffenheim finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

Julian Nagelsmann's side playing their first ever Champions League match.

Bundesliga side started campaign with Germany Cup win over Erfurt.

16 min 19:05 Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among the 22 teams to have already booked their place in the group stage of the Champions League, but none have enjoyed the same European success as Liverpool. The five-time winners of this competition might not be the force of old domestically, but on the continent their reputation goes before them. Jurgen Klopp will be well aware of this history and the pressure on him to take the competition seriously. He is of course a former runner-up with Borussia Dortmund.

21 min 19:00 One Hoffenheim player Liverpool will be aware of tonight is Serge Gnabry, who is formerly of Arsenal. With just one goal in 16 appearances spread across five years at the club he hardly set the world alight and has since been applying his trade in his homeland. He joined Bayern Munich this summer from Werder Bremen, and has since been sent on loan to Hoffenheim, making his full debut tonight.

31 min 18:50 Hoffenheim are tonight led by a remarkable individual in the form of manager Julian Nagelsmann. The 30-year-old kept the club up in his first season as manager before guiding them to fourth last term. Tonight they play in the Champions League for the first time in their history. The youngster is tactically flexible, adopting a high press - remind you of anyone? - to force errors from their opponents. They were unbeaten at home last season, beating Bayern Munich along the way. Slightly worryingly from a Liverpool point of view, no team in Germany's top flight scored more goals from set-pieces. Tonight must be one of the biggest games in their history. Jurgen Klopp's men have been warned.

40 min 18:42 Six changes from Hoffenheim, but my reckoning. Among them sees Serge Gnabry - a familiar face to Arsenal and maybe West Brom fans - start. Andrej Kramaric, formerly of Leicester City, leads the attack.

47 min 18:35 Liverpool have named an unchanged 18 for the first leg in Hoffenheim. That includes the same starting eleven which started the 3-3 draw at Watford. Roberto Firmino starts in attack against his former club, while Mohamed Salah makes his first European outing for the Reds. Dominic Solanke is on the bench as he awaits his competitive debut.

55 min 18:27 Hoffenheim kicked off their campaign in the German Cup at the weekend, but are yet to start their Bundesliga season, unlike tonight's opponents. This is how they lined up for the 1-0 win over Erfurt. Kobel, Northwest, Vogt, Bicakcic, Toljan, Polanski, N. Schulz, Demirbay, Nad Amiri, Wagner, Kramaric

58 min 18:24 The teams from southern Germany should be on the way any minute, but how do we expect both sides to line-up? Liverpool are without Philippe Coutinho due to a back injury, but that comes amid increasingly speculation regarding his future at Anfield - with Barcelona having hd two recent bids rejected. Elsewhere, Daniel Sturridge is likely to miss out though injury. Danny Ings, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana have all stayed at home as they continue to recovery from injuries.