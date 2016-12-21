Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) former bantamweight champion Holly Holm has said that it is difficult to predict the winner of the Ronda Rousey versus Amanda Nunes clash.

Holm, who famously knocked out Rousey at UFC 193 via a vicious head kick to inflict the first loss of her Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) career, is interested to see how Ronda arrives in the Octagon and what her mental state will be on the day.

"I feel like anybody can win this game. We're all fighting against the top fighters in the world, and anything can happen, and everybody is just a person, and anybody can be beat. So I don't really put a lot into predictions. I do think that it's going to depend on what Ronda we see. She's obviously made it. She's been an Olympic athlete. She's been at the top of women's MMA. She didn't get there without having some kind of competitive spirit. But she's also had some time off. And a lot of people question a lot of things about it. You never know what's going to happen. It's a wildcard", Holm said, as quoted by MMAWeekly.

Holm, who has lost her last two fights in the company, will be in action at the UFC 208 event at Brooklyn, New York which takes place on 11 February, 2017. The American will face Dutch fighter Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women's featherweight title, which will be the introduction of a new weight division for women fighters in the company.

"I do think that coming back from a big loss, I've had some big losses before, and I know that after I've been laid out cold from being knocked out, going back, those first punches in a fight are kind of like, am I okay, am I okay. I think that's a make or break moment, and Ronda's never been in a fight before. So I don't think that there's any way to tell how she's going to be in those first exchanges until it happens", the 35-year-old added.

The Rousey vs Nunes clash takes place at the UFC 207 event on 30 December at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.