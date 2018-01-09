Holly Willoughby has revealed her cheeky side by letting us how she keeps her breasts warm while hosting Dancing on Ice.

The 36-year-old presenter has admitted to popping handwarmers down her dress to stay toasty while fronting the ITV show with Phillip Schofield.

A show source told The Sun: "It can get pretty nippy at the ice rink, so Holly found a cheeky way of keeping herself warm.

"There's loads of the gel handwarmers floating about so she quickly slipped a couple down her front so she didn't get cold. It worked a treat."

And 55-year-old Schofield has also used them to thaw out his bottom at rehearsals in the rink at Bovingdon, Herts.

Willoughby stunned in a blue halterneck gown by Susan Neville on the opening night, sharing a snap of herself in the princess-style gown on Instagram.

Fans went wild over the evening look, with one person commenting: "Absolutely stunning!!!", while someone else said: "Simply beautiful for a real woman who is beautiful inside and out – you stole the show lass!! X."

The show relaunched on Sunday after four years and proved to be a ratings hit, peaking at 8.2m and beating BBC1's Countryfile.

Its first offering wasn't free of controversies, however, as Corrie's Antony Cotton was lambasted by social media users for looking down his dance partner's top at the end of their performance.

The unscripted moment came after a less than impressive first performance, where a prop was accidentally dropped onto the ice and judge Jason Gardiner compared Cotton to a "gigolo".

Halfway through the dance routine when Cotton and Brandee Malto appeared to get tangled and their money prop fell onto the ice. Cotton later picked up the note and made light of it by peering down her top.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Kids watch this show. It's just not a great example to set and not needed."

Dancing on Ice continues this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.