A man in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three young girls while he was living with their family. Arnold Perry was sentenced to 27 years in prison for first-degree rape and third-degree sexual battery of 14-year-old twins and their younger sister, 12.

According to The Vindicator, the 34 year old — a friend of the family, was welcomed to stay in their home after he was left homeless. Between 2015 and 2016, he sexually assaulted and impregnated the three daughters.

Court documents suggest that Perry threatened the girls with violence if they exposed what he was doing.

While one of the twins was able to undergo an abortion, the other two sisters were forced to proceed with their pregnancies which were in the advanced stages when the crimes were discovered. They both gave birth to their babies which are being taken care of by their mother.

"I don't even have a job. I raise these babies," the victims' mother said, according to The Associated Press. She claims the man's family has not offered to help in any way.

"These girls will suffer the rest of their lives because of this," assistant Mahoning County prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said before the sentencing last week. She pointed out that Perry had abused the trust and help given to him by the victims' family.

McLaughlin noted that the man had a juvenile record of committing similar crimes during his youth, however, defence attorney Mark Lavelle claimed his client had sustained a brain injury as a child and was unable to understand the gravity of his crimes.

"I know now what I did was wrong," Perry, who had pleaded guilty to the crimes in November 2017, said ahead of his sentencing. "I wish I could take it back."

The court reportedly ordered for Perry to be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his release from prison.