An airman stationed at a base in Delaware has been charged with second degree rape of a 14-year-old girl who had run away from home, police in the state have said. Dover Police Department said 21-year-old Zepplin Taylor-McGinness has been charged with four counts of second degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Dover Police said that their officers were contacted by a 14-year-old runaway's guardian on 14 November 2017, saying that the girl was staying with an unknown person at the Dover Country Club apartments.

Officers attended the apartment and said that they made contact with Taylor-McGinness and the girl, who was taken back to her guardian. Dover Police Department then launched a joint-investigation with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, into the incident.

Taylor-McGinness was stationed at Dover Air Force Base. He is currently at a correctional institute in lieu of a $100,050 secured bond.

Dover Police said that during the investigation it was discovered that Taylor-McGinness had engaged in sexual acts with the girl on multiple occasions. Authorities said Taylor-McGinness was arrested on 5 February 2018, without incident.

The Associated Press reported that the arrest comes as Dover Air Force Base awaits the sentencing of another airman formerly stationed there. 25-year-old Dalian Washington pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child.

He was arrested along with Akeem Beazer, 21, after a girl told a social worker that she had stayed on the base and had sex with airmen. Beazer pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.