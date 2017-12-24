Hopman Cup director Paul Kilderry has heaped praise on Roger Federer's remarkable 2017 season as he gets ready to kick off his season in Perth.

Federer's career renaissance this past year all began in Perth when he returned to play in the Hopman Cup for the first time in 15 years.

The 36-year-old would then defy his age by taking part in 2017 Australian Open and winning the event in what was his first Grand Slam title since 2012.

Federer would win another six titles, including a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon crown, and ended his year as the world number two, having started 2017 in 16th.

"To win the Aussie Open just vindicates that the preparation was perfect for him," Kilderry said, as per PerthNow.

"And to win Wimbledon again and to legitimately look now like he could win any slam, is just incredible."

Ahead of the 2018 Australian Open that takes place next month, Federer will once again begin his campaign in Perth in the Hopman Cup. Kilderry states that ticket sales should surpass last year's total, with the Swiss ace's match against Jack Sock on 4 January already sold out.

Tickets remain for his matches against Yuichi Sugita and Karen Khachanov, but they are expected to sell out, which could see the record Western Australia tennis crowd of 13,917 be surpassed.

With the likes of Alexander Zverev, David Goffin and Sock all featuring in addition to Federer, the Hopman Cup will feature four of the top eight players in the world - something that Kilderry sees as a huge boost.

"Week one of the year is one of, if not the most competitive week of the year and to have four of the top eight men is a real tick for the tournament," he added.