Sales of Guerrilla Games' PS4 exclusive action adventure game Horizon Zero Dawn have topped 2.6 million worldwide after just over two weeks on sale, Sony has announced. The game is also the best-selling new first party IP to launch for PS4.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by strange robotic wildlife, Horizon Zero Dawn casts players as a young woman called Aloy, who seeks answers about her past, and the history of the world.

The sales would represent a huge success for any new IP, let alone a platform exclusive one.

Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios said in a statement: "We knew Horizon Zero Dawn was going to be something special, so to see the incredible critical reaction to a brand new game world translate into this level of sales is really gratifying.

"Guerrilla has created a game that is nothing short of exceptional, and the reaction we have seen from fans - from hours and hours of gameplay streaming to endless photo sharing - shows just how impactful it has been."

The game's initial success has also made it Guerrilla Games' most successful debut ever, meaning it tops the sales success of first-person shooter series Killzone, which it has been working on since the PS2 days.

"We're thrilled that Horizon Zero Dawn has been embraced by critics and players alike," said Guerrilla managing director Hermen Hulst. "Developing the game was a labor of love, so it's extremely satisfying to see that it elicits the same passion and enthusiasm from the gaming public that we felt during its development.

"This is only the beginning of Aloy's story and our exploration of the world of Horizon Zero Dawn, with the team already hard at work on an expansion to the story."

Horizon Zero Dawn was released on 28 February in North America and 1 March in Europe and beyond.

In IBTimes UK's review of the game, we called Horizon Zero Dawn "a stellar open world game," adding: "Guerrilla has crafted a magnificent and utterly gorgeous adventure game with surprising depth that rewards player skill and will more than likely prove to be PS4's next major action franchise."

