Mass Effect Andromeda will be released on Thursday, 23 March in Europe, but Xbox One and PC users can start playing right now through the EA's Access subscription service.

The limited, ten hour trial is available now on through EA Access on Xbox One and Origin Access on PC. It allows players to sample both the game's multiplayer and its single player campaign.

Any progress made during the trial can be carried over to the full game if bought through either service.

Access to the campaign is restricted, with players only able to play through the main story to a point. However, they will be able to play everything else available to them up until that point.

PCGamesN revealed last night (15 March) that the trial had started earlier than expected.

Both EA Access and Origin Access cost £3.99 a month or £19.99 a year, and allow unlimited play of a library of EA titles, including Star Wars Battlefront, Madden 17, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Skate 3, past Battlefield titles and past Mass Effect titles.

It also allows for early access on a timed-basis for all major upcoming EA games, just like Mass Effect: Andromeda. These trials are still available after the games in question are released.

Subscribers also get an automatic 10% discount on all purchases of EA games through the service.

Mass Effect Andromeda follows the original Mass Effect trilogy, which concluded in 2012, and is the start of a new saga about inhabitants of the Milky Way galaxy setting out to find a new home in the Andromeda galaxy.

