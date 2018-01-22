Police have released horrifying CCTV footage showing a hit-and-run accident in Derby as part of a renewed appeal for information.

The collision, which occurred on Normanton Road, saw the 19-year-old male being thrown through the air after being struck by the vehicle at speed on 5 November 2017.

The victim was left with serious, life-changing injures after being struck by the car, and is now confined to a wheelchair while undergoing intensive rehabilitation.

Derbyshire Police have now released CCTV of the incident as part of a bid to trace the car believed to be an Audi A3 – and its driver.

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said: "The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

"The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive, and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

"It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

"If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need."

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: "Do you know someone who has a dark, possibly grey Audi A3, which had bumper, bonnet and windscreen damage around November 5?

"Do you have further information, such as the name of the driver involved in this collision? If so, call our Collision Investigation Unit on 101 now, quoting reference 17000480371.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."