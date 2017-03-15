WWE's NXT is coming to a city near you. The wrestling entertainment announced on Wednesday (15 March) that its main roster feeder promotion will return to the United Kingdom for a series of live dates this summer.

The show will kick off at Aberdeen's GE Oil & Gas Arena on 5th June, before heading to Manchester, Leeds and Brighton. The tour will cumulate with three shows at Download Festival at Leicestershire's Donington Park from 9-11 June.

Which NXT wrestlers are on the card?

Big names including reigning champion Bobby Roode Kassius Ohno, Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose are all confirmed for the tour. There will be opportunities to get autographs from the talent during special signing sessions.

How to buy tickets for NXT Live in UK

Fans can purchase tickets when they go on sale at Live Nation at 10 am on 17 March.

Downlod festival visitors can watch NXT Live for free

Good news for those heading down Download Festival − you will be able to watch the NXT shows for no additional fee.

NXT Live tour dates

5 June – The GE Oil & Gas Arena, Aberdeen, Scotland

6 June – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

7 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds, England

8 June –Brighton Centre, Brighton, England

WWE PRESENTS NXT LIVE! at Download Festival