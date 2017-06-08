Apple rolled out the beta version for iOS 11 for registered developers and is expected to unveil the public beta soon. Many users have already downloaded the beta version of the software on their iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices but may have second thoughts about carrying on with it.
In case you have the iOS 11 beta on your device but have been facing constant issues, you can downgrade and go back to the last official version of iOS, which is 10.3.2. Once the public version or better beta builds of iOS 11 is out you can install the same on your device.
Follow the steps below to downgrade to iOS 10.3.2:
- You need the latest version of iTunes for Windows PC or Mac without which you cannot perform this downgrade
- The official iOS 10.3.2 is also required, which you can get from here
- Make sure to take a backup before you commence the process
- You should be connected to a good Wi-Fi or broadband connection to avoid being interrupted during the downgrade
- Now go to > Settings > iCloud > Find My iPhone
- Switch the toggle to off
- You will be asked to enter your Apple ID and Password
- Use a compatible USB cable, connect your iOS device into your Mac or PC and wait for the iTunes window to open
- Select your device model from the top left-hand menu
- If you use Windows, hold the Shift key, and if you have a Mac hold Alt/Option
- This will lead iTunes to prompt you to select the IPSW File that you downloaded earlier
- Select the file and your device will be downgraded to that version, which is 10.3.2 here
- You will not be able to select any version before iOS 10.3.1 as it is not supported any more