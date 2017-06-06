Apple released the first developer preview of its brand new operating system for iPhones, iPads and iPod touch systems, the iOS 11. The preview with its key features was showcased at the WWDC 2017, Apple's annual software developer conference.

Starting from 5 June, iOS 11 preview will be available to all registered Apple developers and a public beta program will be available to all compatible iOS users later this month at beta.apple.com. Take a look at the full list of compatible devices that are due to get the iOS 11 update to check if your Apple device makes the cut:

iPhones

iPhone 5S

iPhone SE

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPads

iPad Air

iPad Air 2

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

iPad Mini 4

iPad 5th Gen

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch

iPod Touch

iPod Touch 6th Gen

One of the most popular models of the iPhone, the iPhone 5 is missing from the list of compatible devices. Moreover only select models such as iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro, iPad 5th generation, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3 will be able to use the Apple Cash feature, which will initially be limited to users in the US.

On updating to the iOS 11, these devices will automatically lose support for 32-bit apps. Apple has been warning developers about phasing out support for 32-bit apps.

The final version of iOS 11 will be released sometime in September, most likely onboard the iPhone 8 series of phones.