Apple on Monday (5 June) announced the eleventh version of its iOS operating system at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.

Registered developers can experience the pre-release software as Apple has made available a preview version of it. The new software would be released to compatible iPhone and iPad devices across the globe this fall, the company said.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, says iOS 11 is the biggest software release for iPad ever with several multitasking features and File app. Besides, it offers more ways to make the best use of Apple pencil.

Other key elements of the new iOS update are augmented reality, Apple Pay, Do Not disturb while driving, professional capabilities for Photos and Camera apps.

Multitasking functionality on iPad

iOS 11 brings a new customisable dock that provides access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, an improved app switcher that makes it easier to move between apps used in split view and a new slide over.

The Files app keeps all your files in one place, irrespective of wherever they are stored. There is a Drag and Drop feature that allows moving images and text. iOS 11 includes deep integration of Apple Pencil into iPad with support for features such as inline drawing and Instant Notes that opens Notes from the lock screen by just tapping the Pencil on the display.

AR experience

With iOS 11, Apple is bringing augmented reality to the millions of iPhone and iPad users by allowing developers to build apps with virtual content on top of real-world scenes for gaming, shopping experience and more.

Siri is more powerful than ever

Apple says Siri is now more natural and expressive and can now translate English into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish. It delivers personalised experience and suggestions based on usage of Safari, News, Mail, Messages and more.

Do more with camera and photos

iOS 11 lets users take Portrait Mode photos with optical image stabilisation, true tone flash and HDR. Loop and Bounce effects can be added into live photos and long exposure can capture time and movement.

The memory movies in Photos are optimised to play portrait and landscape orientation. There is a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format that reduces the file size of photos, but this is for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus only.

Make payment with Apple Pay

Users can make and receive payments using Apple Pay. When users get paid, they receive money in their Apple Pay Cash account. They can make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps or on the web or even transfer it from Apple Pay Cash to their bank account.

Do not disturb to help drivers

With iOS 11, iPhone can detect when a user is driving and then automatically silence notifications. However, users can send auto reply to inform their contacts that they are driving and hence cannot respond.

There are also a bunch of improvements in iOS 11 such as redesigned App Store, control centre customisation, maps for airports and shopping centres in Apple Maps, improved Apple Music and more.