As the UK becomes increasingly obsessed with the monarchy, there's undoubtedly a gap in the market for a new game show based on the royal family.

ITV have come up with the genius idea of creating a celebrity game show called A Right Royal Quiz after a very eventful and interesting year for regal news.

Fern Britton, 60, will make a return to prime time to host the show, which will comprise of two celebrity teams going against each other in several quiz rounds, The Sun reports.

The show is being made by Shiver – which is the ITV company behind hit series Come Dine With Me.

A TV insider told the publication: "As a nation obsessed with every move of the Royal family, this new ITV show is tipped to be a massive success.

"Big names in the showbiz world will go head-to-head in a series of quiz rounds all based on the monarchy.

"The studio audience will also be given a look back at some nostalgic clips of our beloved royals and will have a good chuckle at things that might not go to plan.

"It promises to be a right royal knees-up with Fern at the helm. It sounds like it will be a real laugh."

Adding to that, the celebrity panellists – with two on each team – will be joined on the show by royal experts to provide viewers with some inside information.

The show comes at a very interesting time for the British royals, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has taken a very serious turn since the Suits actress met the Queen last week – which means an engagement is imminent. Find out when the couple will likely get engaged here.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also pregnant with her third child – due in April – and Prince Philip has retired from royal duties in his 96th year.

Lots to get quizzing about, then.