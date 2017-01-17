UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to reveal her 12-point Brexit negotiating plan to diplomats and politicians at Lancaster House, London, on Tuesday (18 January).

The much-awaited address, delivered at the Foreign Office-owned mansion steeped in political history, will come just around two months before the UK government plans to start divorce proceedings with the EU.

May, who has been pressured from across the political spectrum to drop her "no running commentary" stance, will unveil her plan for a so called "hard Brexit".

"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union or anything that leaves us half in, half out," the Conservative premier will say.

The comments will be a blow for British business bodies and those calling for a "soft Brexit" since the remarks indicate that the UK is heading towards a split from the EU's customs union and reduced access to the bloc's single-market.

The position would allow the British government to make its own free trade agreements – something they cannot do as members of the EU – and introduce curbs on EU immigration, which is currently outlawed under the bloc's free movement rules.

May will bill this as a "truly Global Britain" before jetting off to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where populism is expected to be a major talking point.

The markets and EU leaders will no doubt be listening very carefully to the prime minister's speech from 11.45 GMT. You can watch the address on major broadcasters such as BBC News and Sky News.