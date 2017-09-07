Up until the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur were the only side in the top flight yet to bring in a new player. Danny Rose's explosive interview, where he outright questioned the club's ambition in the transfer market, fuelled a sense of frustration – but a late flurry of signings has gone some way to calm fears emanating from the Spurs support.

Tottenham fans will get their first glimpse of their new signings on Saturday (9 September) when their side travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton. Of the five new arrivals in north London, Serge Aurier seems the most likely to make his full debut on Merseyside.

The 24-year-old signed for the club on deadline day after he was belatedly granted a work permit allowing him to complete his move from Paris Saint-Germain. He is in line to replace Kieran Trippier at right-back – or right wing-back, depending on how Mauricio Pochettino chooses to set his team up.

Trippier, who became the Argentine's first-choice option at the end of last season, withdrew from the England squad last week after picking up a knock, opening the door for Aurier to come straight in.

The new arrival did play a full 90 minutes for the Ivory Coast in two 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Gabon during the international break, but any lingering concerns over Trippier could see him given the nod.

Davinson Sanchez became the fourth former Ajax youngster to arrive in north London after Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, and the club's record signing might find himself straight in the first team should Pochettino opt to play three at the back on Saturday.

The Argentine has started the 2017-18 season with a flat back four, however, meaning the Colombia international might have to wait for his full debut, having made a brief cameo off the bench against Burnley last time out.

Fernando Llorente is likely to have to wait for his debut as he continues to recover from a broken arm suffered during his summer holidays, while 19-year-old Argentina defender Juan Foyth is unlikely to see too much first-team football in what will be his first season in Europe. Paulo Gazzaniga, meanwhile, is the club's firm third choice in goal, behind Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

On the injury front, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela remain unavailable, with Spurs now predicting a return by the end of the year for the latter despite worrying comments from Spurs legend Ricky Villa.

With the exception of Trippier, every member of Pochettino's squad has returned from the international break unscathed. Here's our predicted line-up for Saturday.