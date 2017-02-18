Huddersfield Town take on Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup as the third placed team from the Championship look to pull off an upset against the second placed team in the Premiership.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm GMT. The match is not available live on TV.

Overview

Huddersfield will be unable to field Aaron Mooy, who is ineligible against his parent club while midfielders Jonathan Hogg and Kasey Palmer have also been ruled out due to injuries. However, they are in a good run of form, having won their last six matches in all competitions and are also unbeaten in their last seven games at home.

They are also in prolific goal scoring form in the FA Cup, putting eight goals into the net without conceding in the FA Cup this season . However, they haven't reached the sixth round of the FA Cup in over three decades, having won the Cup as early as 1922. The Terries are in a brilliant position to fight for promotion and a good performance against City will provide a good platform for them to progress in the Championship.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola is likely to make a host of changes ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Monaco. City will be without Gabriel Jesus, who has a broken metatarsal, allowing Sergio Aguero to stake his claim in the starting eleven for the first time in four matches.

Guardiola would look on the Cup as a realistic target for a trophy this season given that they are still eight points adrift of Chelsea at the top of the table while European success is something City have struggled with in recent times. Claudio Bravo is expected to make the starting eleven this time around after becoming second choice in the league following a series of gaffes.

What Managers Say

David Wagner: "Does it sound like I'm being too hungry when I say I'd like to have both? When Huddersfield Town plays against Man City is it realistic that Huddersfield will win? No it isn't. It's totally unrealistic in my opinion. Is it possible? Yes it is possible, because it's football and nobody knows the result before a game. We will play this game with total freedom because it's a different competition, we don't have to worry about anything." (via Sky Sports)

Pep Guardiola: "Right now Huddersfield are in a big moment too, they are doing really well, a lot of confidence. Yesterday was a rugby game in their stadium, we can imagine the conditions. But it is a final for us. [In] the cup there are no second chances. You are in, you are out in that competition. We are prepared to fight and go to the quarterfinals." (via ESPN)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Huddersfield Town win: 17/2

17/2 Draw: 9/2

9/2 Manchester City win: 4/11

Team News

Huddersfield Town

Possible XI: Coleman; Cranie, Hudson, Stankovic, Holmes-Dennis; Billing, Whitehead; Lolley, Payne, Brown; Kachunga

Manchester City

Possible XI: Bravo; Zabaleta, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Fernandinho; Navas, De Bruyne, Delph, Nolito; Iheanacho