Huddersfield Town will have to make do without influential midfielder Aaron Mooy for their FA Cup fifth round clash against Manchester United on Saturday (17 February) after the Australia international suffered a knee injury during the Terriers' much-needed win against Bournemouth last weekend.

Mooy, who has faded in recent weeks after making a bright start to life in the English top-flight, was substituted with quarter of an hour remaining against the Cherries on Sunday after sustaining a nasty cut to his knee which has since become infected and will now see him miss Jose Mourinho's side's visit to the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes the injury sustained by Mooy may also sideline him for the upcoming matches against relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but he is taking solace in the fact that he has a number of players who can step into the void left by the former Manchester City midfielder as he bids to recover for the home stretch of his side's battle to achieve survival.

"He [Mooy] will miss the next two games, perhaps Tottenham as well," Wagner said in his press conference, reported the Huddersfield Examiner. "He got a cut and an infection in it which makes his spell out longer. It's good that Danny Williams is back and we have other options with Phil Billing, Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead.

Mooy is far from the only player who Wagner will have to do without for the clash against United, who suffered a 2-1 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium earlier this season. Centre-half Michael Hefele has been struck by illness, Chris Lowe and Sean Scannell are currently sidelined with hamstring and muscle problems while new recruit Alex Pritchard is ineligible to face United having featured for former club Norwich City during their FA Cup third round clash with Chelsea.

"Michael Hefele is ill, Chris Löwe is out, Sean Scannell is out for four to six weeks after injuring his shoulder in the under-23s and Alex Pritchard is cup-tied," Wagner confirmed.