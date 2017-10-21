- Manchester City bidding for 11th win in a row against Sean Dyche's Burnley.
- Manchester United meet Huddersfield for the first time for 45 years.
- Crystal Palace bidding for first away point and goal of the season at Newcastle United.
- Bournemouth without an away point this season ahead of facing Stoke City.
- Leicester City begin life after Craig Shakespeare by facing Swansea City.
Stoke City vs Bournemouth
Swansea City vs Leicester City
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Let's have a look at how the teams in our three other Premier League games will line-up, starting with Newcastle vs Crystal Palace....
Two changes for City meanwhile as Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero replace Jesus and Sterling.
Burnley are naturally unchanged.
Three changes for Huddersfield. Mooy, Löwe and Williams all come in to the starting eleven. Billing, Quaner, Stanković, Hefele and Palmer miss out through injury.
For United, they make four changes from the win at Benfica. Jones, Young, Lingard and Martial replace Lindelof, Blind, Mkhitaryan and Rashford.
And now from the Etihad Stadium.
Teams in from the John Smith's Stadium.
Team news just minutes away.
A point will be enough for City to retain top spot in the Premier League this evening, though they are facing a Burnley side who are 25/1 to take all three points at the Etihad Stadium.
Not since Blackburn Rovers were rated at 27/1 to beat Manchester United six years ago has a Premier League side's odds been longer to win a game. They went on to win that game at Old Trafford 3-2.
United meanwhile are without Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini. But Phil Jones is fit again and Marcus Rashford has recoverd from a knee problem.
Our focus this afternoon will be on the Manchester clubs, City and United, so how will both sides line up this afternoon?
City are expected to be largely unchanged but they could recall Sergio Aguero from the start. Fabian Delph will remain at full-back.
Before we get into the meat and bones of the 3pm kick-offs, be aware we have coverage of the lunchtime kick-off between Chelsea and Watford on our blog, if you head this way.
Following a European interlude it's time to turn our attention back to the Premier League. At 3pm it is Manchester's City and United who take centre stage as they attempt to pull away from the chasing pack.
City host Burnley as they chase an 11th win in a row, while United go to Huddersfield for the first time in the Premier League era.
Elsewhere, Newcastle host a Crystal Palace side who though they beat Chelsea last weekend remain goalless and pointless on the road. Leicester begin life after Craig Shakespeare against Swansea, while Stoke host another side who are pointless on the road, Bournemouth.
All the team news and build-up ahead of the 3pm kick-offs on the way.