Live Manchester City bidding for 11th win in a row against Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Manchester United meet Huddersfield for the first time for 45 years.

Crystal Palace bidding for first away point and goal of the season at Newcastle United.

Bournemouth without an away point this season ahead of facing Stoke City.

Leicester City begin life after Craig Shakespeare by facing Swansea City. Premier League fixtures [3pm kick-off]: Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Manchester City vs Burnley Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Stoke City vs Bournemouth Swansea City vs Leicester City

6 min 14:12 Let's have a look at how the teams in our three other Premier League games will line-up, starting with Newcastle vs Crystal Palace....

8 min 14:10 Two changes for City meanwhile as Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero replace Jesus and Sterling. Burnley are naturally unchanged.

10 min 14:08 Three changes for Huddersfield. Mooy, Löwe and Williams all come in to the starting eleven. Billing, Quaner, Stanković, Hefele and Palmer miss out through injury. For United, they make four changes from the win at Benfica. Jones, Young, Lingard and Martial replace Lindelof, Blind, Mkhitaryan and Rashford.

27 min 13:52 A point will be enough for City to retain top spot in the Premier League this evening, though they are facing a Burnley side who are 25/1 to take all three points at the Etihad Stadium. Not since Blackburn Rovers were rated at 27/1 to beat Manchester United six years ago has a Premier League side's odds been longer to win a game. They went on to win that game at Old Trafford 3-2.

34 min 13:44 United meanwhile are without Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo and Marouane Fellaini. But Phil Jones is fit again and Marcus Rashford has recoverd from a knee problem.

36 min 13:42 Our focus this afternoon will be on the Manchester clubs, City and United, so how will both sides line up this afternoon? City are expected to be largely unchanged but they could recall Sergio Aguero from the start. Fabian Delph will remain at full-back.