Dozens of firefighters and 15 fire engines are tackling a blaze which has swept across the top floor of an apartment block in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Pollyfield Close, Snodland, at around 6:50am on 16 September. Photos taken by eyewitnesses and published to social media show a large fire on the top floor of a three-storey apartment complex.

Named Holborough Lakes, the apartment complex is newly built and not yet fully occupied. It includes properties ranging from £320,000 top £629,000.

It isn't yet known if the affected properties were occupied at the time of the fire, or if there have been any injuries.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large fire involving a three storey block of flats in Pollyfield Close, Snodland. 15 fire engines are on the scene, as well as two height vehicles and a water management unit.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus are fighting the fire with main jets, compressed air foam and water from hydrants. The cause of the fire is not yet known."

Equipment currently being used includes high-pressure hoses, a compressed air foam system and breathing apparatus. Kent Police, the South East Coast Ambulance Service and British Red Cross are also involved.