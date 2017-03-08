Hughie Fury will challenge for the WBO heavyweight title against Joseph Parker in Auckland, New Zealand, on 6 May.

Parker will be making the first defence of the title he beat Andy Ruiz to claim last December after it was vacated by Tyson Fury, Hughie's older cousin.

Hughie Fury, 22, has recorded 20 wins from 20 fights, 10 of those coming via knockout, since making his professional debut in 2013. Parker, 25, became New Zealand's first ever world champion in boxing thanks to his points victory over Ruiz last year.

The winner will have one eye on a title unification fight against IBF champion Anthony Joshua or WBC champion Deontay Wilder, although Parker says he is ready to offer Tony Bellew a shot at world title gold should he defend his title later this year.

Bellew defeated David Haye at the O2 Arena on Saturday night in what was his first-ever fight as a heavyweight, having spent the last three years fighting at cruiserweight. While the Liverpudlian admits he is now considering retirement at 34, he has doors opening in front of him at the heavyweight level with Parker tweeting to him: "All goes well May 6, I'll fight you next at the 02 no problem."

Fury, the mandatory challenger for Parker's title, recently told BoxNation he is confident of matching the feat his older cousin achieved of 2015, when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to take the Ukrainian's world titles.

"It's a really good fight. I rate Parker as one of the best heavyweights out there at the minute. But I believe I am the best heavyweight out there and I'm going to prove that.

"I've had the experience when Tyson fought for his world title. I've had the best sparring in the world. I'm mentally ready now. I had my first fight at 11 in the amateurs. I sacrificed all the going out and partying – what a normal teenager has.

"It's always been 100% boxing for me. My goal is to become a world champion, Tyson's done it – now I'm next in line."