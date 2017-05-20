Tottenham Hotspur travel to Hull City on the final day of the league season in what has been a memorable year for the Lilywhites.

Where to Watch

Kick-off is set for 3pm BST. Highlights of the game will be on BBC MOTD from 10:30pm BST on BBC One.

Overview

Hull will miss the services of Evandro, Harry Maguire and Abel Hernandez for the game due to a series of injuries. They will join the likes of Will Keane,Ryan Mason, Lazar Markovic, David Meyler and Moses Odubajo in the treatment table as they are piled with further grief after what has been a disappointing end to the campaign for the Tigers.

The appointment of new manager Marco Silva has failed to have the desired impact as the Tigers struggled to the drop zone having won 21 points from their 17 games under the manager. They have kept only five clean sheets in the entire campaign, which is the lowest in the division, and are set for further embarrassment, having scored just five goals in their last nine games against Tottenham, who are in imperious form.

Tottenham are waiting on news for their full-backs Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker who have taken a knock are major doubts for the game. Christian Eriksen is set to return to the starting line-up after being given a rest against Leicester on Thursday. Filip Lesniak could be in line for a start while Moussa Sissoko's recent comments suggest that he will be on his way out in the summer.

This has been a season to treasure for Spurs, having finished the league in second spot, their bst league finish since 1962/63 and above Arsenal for the first time since Arsene Wenger took over. They have also scored the most goals, amassed more wins and won more points than since their induction to the Premier League. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino will be wary of his team's collapse on the final day of last season when they were thumped by the already relegated Newcastle United.

What Managers Say

Marco Silva: "I want the players to play with the motivation to end the season well in front of our own fans. That is our focus, but of course we are playing against a team that is in a good place at this moment. Tottenham have had a very good season and play some very good football, but we want to give our fans one last good result this season." (via BBC)

Mauricio Pochettino: "We will keep the players that we want to keep. Maybe we will sell the players that we want to sell. I think we are so, so, so calm about our big players and they are so happy here. We are building a very exciting project." (via BBC)

Betting Odds (betfair)

Hull City win: 1/2

1/2 Draw: 15/4

15/4 Tottenham win: 6

Team News

Hull City

Possible XI: Jakupovic, Elmohamady, Dawson, Davies, Robertson, Huddlestone, N'Diaye, Clucas, Maloney, Grosicki, Niasse

Tottenham Hotspur

Possible XI: Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies, Eriksen, Alli, Kane