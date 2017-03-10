A man has been left seriously injured following an explosion at a house in Hull which also left two firefighters needing treatment.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire at a property on Beverley Road in Hull just after 6am on the morning of 10 March.

While attending the blaze, an explosion occurred within the property.

A man with serious injuries was brought out by firefighters and taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Two firefighters were checked by paramedics at the scene, while a further two were taken to hospital suffering minor injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and the explosion.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We were called by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service at 6.23am today [Friday 10 March] requesting assistance with road closures following a serious house fire and subsequent explosion on Beverley Road, Hull.

"A man from the property has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries. Two fire officers are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this time and a cordon will remain in place at the property pending a joint investigation."

Road closures on Beverley Road between Alexandra Street and Queens Road have since reopened.