Travelling in first class on board planes and luxury coaches in trains is passe. If a wild concept is to be believed, someday thrill seekers can travel in luxury rooms that travel at super-fast speed in hyperloop mode.

Building on Elon Musk's idea of a Hyerloop transport proposed some years ago, Brandan Siebrecht, a graduate architecture student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas won this year's Radical Innovation Award for his imaginative super-fast travelling hotel design.

Siebrecht's concept proposes a Hyperloop Hotel that would feature a transit system and 13 hotels in different cities throughout the US. His concept entails transforming shipping containers into moving, customisable hotel rooms – allowing guests to travel between 13 cities without ever leaving the comfort of their suites.

He calls for hotels to be built across 13 locations - Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Sante Fe, Austin, Chicago, Nashville, Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston - which will all be connected by the single "Hyperloop system".

As fun and futuristic as the concept sounds, there is no concrete plan as of now to build the first Hyperloop Hotel as the technology and infrastructure it requires doesn't exist. Siebrecht, however, believes construction of his hotel could be feasible within the next five to 10 years.

"I believe the Hyperloop One is the next big innovation in transportation in the United States and possibly the world. I wanted to explore ways in which this technology could transform the overall travel experience and hospitality," said Siebrecht after receiving the prize.

The concept of Hyperloop was first introduced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2013, as a mode of transportation that would allow pod-like vehicles to zoom through a reduced-pressure tube. Some estimates put the speed of such a system even faster than air travel.