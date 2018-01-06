Jose Mourinho claims Antonio Conte should not be blamed for his criticism towards the Manchester United manager as he feels his own words were misinterpreted.

The Red Devils progressed the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 2-0 victory over Derby County on 5 January. In his pre-match press conference, Mourinho was asked about the recent speculations surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

IBTimes UK revealed talks over a new deal have already taken place between Mourinho's representative and United. The Portuguese tactician even confirmed that he is keen to extend his stay, while also admitting that he does not have to act like a "clown" on the touchline to showcase his passion.

Conte hit out at United coach by saying the 54-year-old has "senile dementia" after it was put to him that Mourinho suggested that he and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp behaved like clowns. The Red Devils boss believes his initial comments were misinterpreted as he was discussing about himself and not about any other manager.

"I don't blame him. Honestly. I don't blame him. I think the press should apologise to me and him. Because the question that comes to him is completely wrong and because of that he had that out-of-control reaction," Mourinho explained, as quoted by the Guardian.

"I was asked about my passion and you know I was speaking about myself and then the question to the Chelsea manager was that I said he behaved like a clown. Probably the journalist wanted to say that but didn't have the courage so he said Mourinho said you behaved like a clown.

"I understand his reaction. I was speaking about myself saying I don't need to behave like a clown to show passion. I control my emotions in a better way.

"Everybody knows, I don't need the Chelsea manager to say I made mistakes in the past. And I will make in the future hopefully. I celebrated goals running 50 metres, I celebrated goals sliding on my knees, celebrations jumping in the crowd.

"I'm not free of that, especially if we score a winning goal in a specific moment I am not free to have an out of control reaction.

"What I was trying to say is that I behave bad a few times and this moment I control myself better. It doesn't mean my passion is not the same. So wrong question and obviously a strong answer and I don't blame.

"The only way I want to end the story is: yes, I made mistakes in the past on the touchline and yes, I will make less but I'll still make a few. What has never happened to me and will never happen is to be suspended for match-fixing. That never happened to me and it will never happen."