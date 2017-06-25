Ohio Governor John Kasich's website has displayed pro-Isis propaganda after it was hacked.

The websites of Ohio's first lady Karen Kasich, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) and several other state government websites were also targeted.

"You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries," the Republican governor's website said, adding: "I love Islamic State".

According to The Hill, the homepage displayed a message in Arabic and played a call to Islamic prayer. The hacked websites included a line saying, "Hacked by Team System DZ".

Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel posted a screenshot of one of the hacked pages on Facebook. "Wake up freedom-loving Americans," he wrote. "Radical Islam infiltrating the heartland."

In a statement to Cleveland.com, ODRC spokeswoman JoEllen Smith said her agency was aware of the hack. "We are aware of the situation and we are working aggressively to correct the situation," Smith said.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine how this occurred and how it can be prevented in the future."

Team System Dz has claimed responsibility for hacking a number of other government websites around the world, Cleveland.com reported. The pro-Isis group, which has been described as a group of "anti-Israeli Arab teenagers" by USA Today, has launched cyber attacks in France, Israel and other countries.

The websites for the Richland County Sheriff in Wisconsin and the Aberdeen City Council in Scotland are among those targeted. The New York Post reported that the same message was also used in the hacking of the Brookhaven, Long Island homepage.

Kasich's website says it is not "down for maintenance".