Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar "will go to Real Madrid," according to the Spanish capital club's youth coach Guti.

The Brazil international left Barcelona and completed a switch to Parc des Princes last summer. PSG secured his signature for a world-record fee of €222m (£200m, $262m) and he has been in fine form for Unai Emery's side this season.

Neymar has scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions for the French capital club. This includes 19 goals in the Ligue 1 and his form has seen him being linked with a move to Real.

According to the Independent, the Champions League winners are looking at the option of signing the former Santos star as a part of the "major renovation" in the summer.

Guti has backed Real to allow Karim Benzema join PSG as a part of the deal that will see them sign Neymar. However, the move for the Brazilian should not involve Cristiano Ronaldo moving in the opposite direction.

"I think Neymar will go to Real Madrid. Who knows if [Karim] Benzema will be the one who goes to PSG. I think Ronaldo will continue here though. I like Neymar, but if that means Ronaldo leaving, then no," Guti told El Chiringuito de Jugones, as quoted by Marca.

Former Real striker Ronaldo had also backed his compatriot to join the La Liga giants. He even stressed that 12-time European champions need world class players in the squad. Guti, who played with the Brazilian at Santiago Bernabeu, has echoed his former teammate's comments and backed Neymar to swap PSG for Real.

"At Real Madrid you have to be the best in the world and Neymar is. I think he is more motivated and I think he will continue to be so. He knows that he won't come to a better place," the former midfielder explained.

Guti came up through the ranks of Real's youth system, before making his way into the first team in 1995. After spending 15 years at the club, the European giants allowed him to join Besiktas in 2010. After spending one season in Turkey, Guti announced his retirement and returned to Real as their youth team coach in 2013. He is currently managing Real Madrid Under-19.

Meanwhile, PSG will travel to Spain as they face Real in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on 14 February. The return leg will be played in Paris on 6 March.