Roger Federer has revealed that despite his recent success, he does not do everything perfectly as a husband, a father and a tennis player.

The Swiss ace's amazing achievements do show that he is a perfectionist, having recently become the oldest World No 1 following his win in the Rotterdam Open. He beat Andre Agassi's record to reach the milestone, which the American had set way back in 2003.

His latest success was his 97th career title, more than any other player currently plying their trade on the circuit. The 36-year-old is now taking a well deserved break to ensure he is fit to retain his titles at Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Federer has now won three of the five Grand Slams following the turn of 2017 since coming back from a knee injury, which kept him out for the better part of 2016. He has taken his tally of Grand Slams to 20, four more than Rafael Nadal and only the fourth player after Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf to win 20 or more major singles titles.

However, Federer has banished talk about him being perfect and revealed that he does makes a lot of mistakes in different walks of life, but insists that instead of feeling disappointed, he tries to learn from them.

"When you are a husband and a dad, you don't do everything perfectly. It's a battle on a daily basis, but to always stay calm, it's just almost impossible. But I try to be the best dad I can be, the best husband I can be, the best tennis player. I make a million mistakes," Federer said, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

"I try to learn from them, but I am definitely not perfect. I am happy that all the hard work paid off. I take a lot of small, big decisions with my team. My positivity, my love for the game, maybe my clarity as well in those difficult moments helped me to be here today."