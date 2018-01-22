Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon has delivered encouragement to Arsenal following talk of his rumoured transfer to the Emirates. The Gunners were recently reported to be keen on the 22-year-old to fill the void left by Alexis Sanchez's departure, who is on his way to Manchester United.

The forward has scored three goals and assisted five in 12 appearances so far in this season of Argentina's Primera Division and has been touted as a brilliant addition to the Gunners, who are now trying to figure out life without their talisman Sanchez. The Chilean is the Gunners' second-highest goal-scorer in all competitions and his departure will come as a massive blow for manager Arsene Wenger, who is desperate for his side to make it into the Champions League next season.

However, the interest may have died down at this point, with Arsenal close to completing a deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who will make his way to the Emirates from United as part of a swap deal, while Sanchez goes the other way. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another potential target from Borussia Dortmund, and the Gunners have reportedly submitted a second bid for the striker, who has scored 21 goals in 23 appearances this season.

Pavon, meanwhile, is not perturbed by Arsenal's interest but he would surely consider his options if an opportunity presents itself. The Argentine is tied to a contract at Boca until 2022 but is reported to have a release clause in his contract.

Quizzed on his future by Fox Sports ahead of Boca's defeat to River Plate, Pavon said, as quoted by Goal.com, "One always gives the maximum so that other teams love you. I wish it was fixed, I said at one point that I was going to stay but, well, I still do not know anything.

"I prefer to play games and not be focused on what happens outside. I will sit down to talk with my manager [Fernando Hidalgo], with my family, and I will see what happens."