The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy has seen eight nations, divided into two groups of four teams, battling to win the eighth edition of the tournament being hosted by England and Wales.

England, along with world champions Australia, 2015 ICC World Cup runners-up New Zealand and Bangladesh are placed in Group A. India, the winners of the last edition of the Champions Trophy, and their neighbours Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as well as South Africa are in Group B.

The team winning a match is awarded two points, while the losing side gets none. If the match is washed out due to a bad weather, both teams involved get a point each. The top two teams will progress to the semi-final, while the bottom two teams will be knocked out of the Champions Trophy.

Australia's first two matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh were washed out due to bad weather. This means Steven Smith's side are yet to taste victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy and will face England in the final group stage fixture.

The points table is given below:

Group A Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR England 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.40 Australia 2 0 0 0 2 2 -- New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1 1 -- Bangladesh 2 0 1 0 1 1 -0.40