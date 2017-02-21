Iceland's President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson made headlines this week after he declared that he would ban pineapple as a pizza topping.

Jóhannesson told high school students that he was "fundamentally opposed" to putting pineapple on a pizza during a Q&A session in Northern Iceland.

He added that if he had the power to pass laws he would ban the topping.

The comment was made during a session where students quizzed the president about his favourite football team and food.

Jóhannesson's strong views on the topic were well received with people praising his leadership on social media. Brits called on him to take over from Theresa May, while others said they approved of such an executive order.

One woman even suggested that he "should be put in charge of the whole world."

Others were less impressed, describing his comment as "heresy" and an example of "tyranny":