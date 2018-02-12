An Ikea worker who stabbed his manager after he was called "lazy" has been handed a 17-year prison sentence.

Garfield White, 23, picked a fight with his supervisor after his work was criticised at the superstore in Bristol's Eastgate shopping centre, which led to a later altercation where the stabbing took place, a court heard.

White, of Horfield a suburb in north Bristol, was found guilty of wounding with intent and possessing a blade on Monday (12 February), at Bristol Crown Court.

Judge James Patrick told White: "You are an articulate and intelligent man from a good home. You are also an aggressive, violent, dishonest and scheming thug."

The court branded the defendant a danger to the public giving him a 17-year sentence, comprising of 12 years and four months' custody and extended licence of four years, eight months. This means White must serve two-thirds of his core sentence, rather than half of the term, before being eligible for parole.

Prosecuting Simon Goodman, said the complainant, who has not been named, has suffered ongoing pain since the incident on 9 August last year and has been referred to a specialist, reported the Bristol Post.

Earlier, defence lawyer Virginia Cornwall, told the court that the later stabbing took place on the street not far from White's home after he was confronted by the complainant and another person at around 5pm.

She said: "After the Ikea incident the complainant and another came to his home. The defendant feared there may be unlawful violence used against him. This was a confrontation in the street.

"In the heat of the moment Mr White armed himself. It was a spontaneous decision in the heat of the moment."

Cornwall said her client, who is well supported by his family, admitted he had an anger management problem.