India take on Australia in the fourth Test of the four-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, starting on Saturday, 25 March.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 4am GMT. Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

The series so far has been exciting as the performance of the pitch has been impressive from both ends. There have been incidents off the pitch as well, which have been making headlines throughout the series.

Australia managed to beat India comfortably in the first Test before Virat Kohli and his men bounced back to level the series after winning the second Test in Bengaluru. Kohli picked up an injury during the third Test in Ranchi and will undergo a late fitness test as his inclusion in the final match remains doubtful.

Should Kohli be unavailable, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side and Shreyas Iyer will take the former's place in the squad. Murali Vijay sat out of the Ranchi Test due to an injury and his involvement in the last match is also doubtful.

Australia are likely to retain the same lineup, with Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins keeping their place in the playing XI. The third match ended in a draw and the winner of the Test in Dharamsala will lift the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Aussies need to avoid defeat to retain the trophy.

Prediction

India to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

India to win: 5/6

Draw: 14/5

Australia to win: 11/4

Team News

India

Possible XI: Abhinav Mukund, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Steve O'Keefe, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.