Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe was surprised by India's batting collapse as Australia ended their losing run in Test matches in the subcontinent.

Captain Steve Smith scored a century while O'Keefe grabbed a 12 wicket haul (six batsmen in each inning) as the Aussies won by a 333 runs in the first Test of the series on 25 February.

However, O'Keefe revealed after the match that he did not expect things to go the way they did for him.

"I didn't think it was going to turn out the way it did today," O'Keefe said as quoted on India Today.

"One of the things from bowling for a lot of time is that you build up a lot of belief. When you've got good structures around you with the captain and the coaching staff, you're going out there feeling confident in your own ability. And that's an important place to be out there particularly as a spinner.

"So to say that I was going to take 6/35, no I didn't think but I had belief I could keep hitting the same area, and that was just the result of it today."

The win, which was achieved on just the third day in Pune, ended the 19 Test match unbeaten run for the hosts as well as 13 year win-less streak for Australia in India. The Aussies saw their last victory coming in 2004 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

O'Keefe revealed that he was relieved to have played a part in ending Australia's win-less run in India.

"Probably relieved, it's the main one," the 32-year-old added. "It was a long time coming, a lot of preparation has gone into this one before we travelled over here. We went to Dubai before coming to Mumbai."

"So I am just relieved with the position that we're in, 1-0, and to personally take some wickets. It gives me a lot of confidence going forward."

The second Test between the two nations takes place 4 March at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, India.