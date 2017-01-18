India will take on England in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday (19 January).

Overview

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav helped India chase a mammoth 351-run target to beat England in the first ODI in Pune. The newly-appointed captain took charge of his side for the first time since replacing MS Dhoni on 15 January.

India won the toss and elected to bat and their decision did not seem to go in their favour, despite sending Alex Hales back to the pavilion early. Jason Roy and Joe Root put on a partnership and kept the scoreboard ticking.

All of England's batsmen contributed with the bat, with Ben Stokes' 40-ball 62 helping the Three Lions reach a total of 350 runs. In reply, India lost four quick wickets, including that of openers Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni.

It was Jadhav, who made sure the required run rate did not climb and his 120 runs off 76 balls and Kohli's 126 made sure India were in the driving seat. Hardik Pandya's cameo at the end was sufficient as the hosts marched on to victory.

England are still without a win in the series and the defeat in the first ODI, despite posting a huge total, could dent their confidence heading into the remaining two ODIs. A defeat in the second match in Cuttack will end their chances of winning the series.

Eoin Morgan and his men will have to bounce back as England search for the first win of their tour. It is their bowling that has let them down and Morgan will be hoping his bowlers can impress on Thursday.

Prediction

India to win

Team News

India

Possible XI: Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

England

Possible XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jake Ball.