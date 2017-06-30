India take on West Indies in the third One Day International (ODI) match scheduled between the two sides at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday (30 June).

Where to watch

The match starts at 2pm BST. Live coverage of the game is available on Sky Sports 3 and Sky Sports 3 HD.

Overview

India face West Indies in the third of five ODIs, holding a 1-0 lead in the series after the first match was abandoned due to rain.

In the second ODI, Ajinkya Rahane grabbed a century while India skipper Virat Kohli scored 87 to crush the Windies in a dominant 105-run win.

With Rahane getting a chance to prove himself as an opener, there is now talk of Rishabh Pant getting an opportunity as India look to blood their youngsters, especially keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind.

"We'll sit down and decide as a team about changes that can be made [when asked about Pant]," Kohli said, as quoted on News18. "We'll go to Antigua and regroup, and that's a possibility as well, give a few guys an opportunity."

The visitors now need a repeat of the performance on Sunday (25 June) as two more wins will seal the series.

As for the hosts, they desperately need a victory in order to stay in contention for a series win. Having already struggled in recent matches before the series, they need results now if they want to climb the ODI rankings and make the 2019 World Cup.

The team news for West Indies is that Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris have been called up to the squad for the first time, replacing Jonathan Carter and Kieran Powell.

Betting Odds (Betfair)

West Indies to win: 7/2

India to win: 1/5

Prediction

India to win.

Team News

West Indies

Possible XI: Devendra Bishoo, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams, Evin Lewis.

India

Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.