A student has accused an Indian newspaper of disrespecting homosexuals after it cancelled an LGBT photoshoot because participants did not look "gay enough".

Sukhnidh Kaur, 19, from Mumbai, claimed that staff at the Bombay Times told her and six other attendees to return for the photoshoot the following day wearing clothing and make-up that would make them appear more gay.

She published a series of tweets detailing their experience on Wednesday (January 25) but has not received an apology despite an outcry on social media.

She wrote: "I don't normally use twitter, but I feel the need to address this issue. Today, @bombaytimes called upon a bunch of LGBT individuals to shoot for an interview about sec 377 with them. All was going well, until they asked us to go home and come back tomorrow."

She continued:

This prompted Sukhnidh and two others who were to be photographed to walk out in protest.

Their actions were praised by social media users who accused the paper of being exploitative.

The paper commissioned the photoshoot to illustrate a proposed change to Section 377, a colonial-era law that penalises sex between men.

Those found guilty of breaking the law face a potential life sentence but the legislation will be reviewed by members of parliament later this year.