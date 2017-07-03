Andy Murray produced an injury-free start to the defence of his Wimbledon title after overcoming Alexander Bublik in three sets. The world number one's preparations had been hindered by a hip injury but he showed no obvious signs of pain as he beat the Russian world number 135.

Bublik had looked to move Murray around the court in the early stages in an effort to expose his fitness problems, but it was the home favourite who prevailed in the drop shot exchanges, taking the opening set for the loss of just one game. The 20-year-old was more competitive in the second but Murray saw off three break points as he doubled his advantage.

Two rain delays disrupted Murray's progress in the third but having claimed an early break he completed a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory to set up a second round meeting with Germany's Dustin Brown. "I feel pretty good the last few days," the two-time champion said. "I've been getting better each day. I moved well today. I felt pretty comfortable underfoot today."

Earlier, Laura Robson and Cameron Norrie crashed out at SW19 as Britain's fortunes began in disappointing fashion on day one. Robson, the world number 189, hadn't won a grand slam singles match since 2013 and struggled from the outset against debutant Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Brazilian benefitted from some line-judge errors to take a tight opening set before a break at the start of the second saw Robson collapse, as 23 mistakes from the left-hander saw her make an early exit. Haddad Maia prevailed 6-4 6-2 and will face number two seed Simona Halep in her maiden grand slam second round match.

"I didn't feel like I played at the level I can and it wasn't the way I've been playing in the last few weeks," said the 23-year-old Robson, who won the junior title at Wimbledon in 2008. "I feel I let myself down a bit and didn't get into the match. I tried to play too perfect when I didn't need to go for so much. She didn't have to do a lot, I gave her all the chances she wanted."

Cameron Norrie marked his maiden Wimbledon outing with a straight sets defeat to France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The former Australian Open finalist won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in just 82 minutes as Norrie – who only turned professional last month and is yet to play a full ATP ranking event – was dumped out without alarm.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios was forced to retire two sets into his first round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The Australian had rated himself 60% fit coming into the tournament after suffering a hip injury at Queen's but was unable to shake off the blow as he was overwhelmed 6-3 6-4 before calling the trainer as a precursor to his withdrawal.