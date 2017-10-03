Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been backed to come back better than ever, as the 25-year-old prepared to make his latest return from a knee injury. Wilson will play for the Cherries in the Premier League Cup against Norwich City on Tuesday (3 October) in an effort to be fit for the resumption of their domestic campaign against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Wilson is closing in on a return from a second serious injury in as many seasons, after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last February, 16 months on from suffering the same injury to his right.

But following another spell of rehabilitation the ex-Coventry City, Kettering Town and Tamworth forward is ready for his latest return, coming less than two weeks before Bournemouth resume their season against Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether Wilson will be ready for a competitive return after the international break, but Simon Francis says his recovery has lifted the squad.

"Callum has come back stronger and is feeling more positive than ever," he said, according to the Bournemouth Echo. "From what I've seen, he can definitely get back to his best. He is hitting or even breaking his maximum speed, which he has had for the past few years, he is looking stronger in the gym and his ball work seems great.

"He has had another child recently, a little girl, and I think he is looking at life with a different perspective. I think his family life has taken a lot of pressure off him.

"His return is massive for our team spirit and morale. He really is one of the lively lads of the bunch, he is excellent around the place and always up for a laugh. I'm delighted to see him back because he has worked so hard on his rehab. He has only had a few days of training but is looking fitter than ever.

"He wanted to be involved against Leicester on Saturday and he said to me, 'I might go and see the manager', and I said, 'just calm down a bit, get a few training games in first'. He is champing at the bit to get back in and, hopefully, he will soon."

Bournemouth will head into the clash with Tottenham having won just once in the Premier League this season, a record that sees them second bottom of the table after seven games. Eddie Howe's side did. however. keep their first clean sheet of the season in the goalless draw with Leicester City, a crumb of comfort for the south coast club.

Though Tottenham are without a league win at Wembley, their temporary home for the 2017-18 season, they have an impressive record over Bournemouth in their four Premier League meetings. Mauricio Pochettino's side have won three of their four clashes in the division's history and last season triumphed 4-0 at White Hart Lane.