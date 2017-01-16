Mariah Carey has bounced back from the epic fail that was her Dick Clark New Year's Eve performance to sing at a Russian oligarch's granddaughter's wedding. The Hero diva was reportedly paid an eye-watering £2.5m ($3.1m) to take to the stage on the big day of Irene Kogan.

Kogan, the 19-year-old granddaughter of Valery Kogan, married her beau Daniel Kevey on 14 January with the bash taking place at London's Landmark Hotel, where the Presidential Suite costs £1,450 a night.

According to The Sun, the businessman – who along with his business partner Dmitry Kamenshchik owns Moscow's Domodedovo airport – is one of the richest men in Russia with an estimated net worth of $2bn (£1.6bn).

He made sure no expense was spared for the nuptials, with guests dining on caviar, sea bass and fillet of beef. Grammy-award winning producer and DJ Mark Ronson was also on hand to entertain some of Russian's elite at the nine-hour bash.

In a clip published online, Carey can be seen dancing on stage with the bride as she belts out her 2005 hit It's Like That. The 46-year-old star, who flew in from the US, oozed glam in an embellished cream gown featuring a thigh-high split.

Carey was joined by Sir Elton John, who also headlined at the lavish bash, attended by stars including actor Antonio Banderas. The 69-year-old, who commands a fee of nothing less than one million dollars, played a 12-song set. Dedicating the song Tiny Dancer to the bride, the entertainer reportedly said: "This is for Irene. She's not that tiny, but I know she's a really good dancer because I can see her down there."

It looks like it may be the Candle In The Wind hitmaker's last gig for the month after he refused to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on 20 January. His team quickly set the record straight in November after a member Trump's transition team claimed he had joined the line-up.