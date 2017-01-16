Robbie Amell is set to reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond in an upcoming episode of The Flash. According to Entertainment Weekly, the 28-year-old will appear in a winter episode of the DC Comics-based show but any other details of his return are being kept a secret for now.

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlyn Snow on the popular superhero show, shared the news on her personal Twitter account, writing: "Woo hoo!" In season one, Raymond was introduced as Caitlyn's fiancé: a structural engineer who worked with her and her employers at S.T.A.R Labs to create the infamous particle accelerator which turned Barry Allen into the Scarlet Speedster.

When the accelerator exploded (and turned several Central City residents into meta-humans), it was believed that Ronnie had died trying to contain the explosion. However, he returned later on in the series as one half of the conjoint flame-producing hero Firestorm.

After learning to harness his powers alongside fellow Firestorm half Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber), Ronnie went on to marry Caitlyn and work with The Flash and his pals to fight crime. But before long, he was killed when he sacrificed himself trying to save the city from a black hole, which means it's pretty unclear as to what capacity Amell is going to return to the series.

Of course, many other actors on the show have played dual roles given The Flash's ability to visit other Earths inside the multiverse. But given that Ronnie's Earth-2 doppelganger, Deathstorm, already met his end at the hands of season two baddie Zoom, it's likely to be another lookalike altogether. Perhaps fans will be treated to the Earth-3 version of Ronnie...

Following its Christmas hiatus, The Flash resumes on 24 January at 8 pm ET on The CW.

