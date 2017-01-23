Google is rolling out a new update to its Play Services with version 10.2, which bundles a nifty feature called Instant Tethering.

Instant Tethering is easier than sharing connectivity through Wi-Fi hotspot. So if you have multiple devices connected to the same Google account, you can share internet from one device that has cellular connectivity to the other.

You don't have to take the pain of going through steps to set up, just confirmation is required. Instant Tethering shows the battery level of the connected device. It is rolling out starting with Nexus and Pixel branded devices running Android Nougat version 7.1.1.

Tablets like Nexus 9 and Pixel C are supported as clients and can connect to compatible phones. These devices can work on Android Marshmallow. This feature is quite useful for connecting a tablet to a phone. Even two phones can be connected using Instant Tethering. More devices are expected to get support for this feature in the future.

Android Police which claims to have tested the feature with several devices says this feature might not be available right away after installing the new Google Play Services. It might require restarting the device.

To check whether you have got the Instant Tethering feature on your device, go to Settings and then check from the Google menu. Instant Tethering should be listed there. But there are restrictions based on data plan and network carriers.