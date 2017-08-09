Inter Milan have joined the race for Riyad Mahrez after Serie A rivals Roma effectively ruled out another bid for the Leicester City winger.

The Foxes are understood to want around £50m (€55.4m, $65m) for the man who was named PFA Player of the Year in 2016 as Leicester secured a maiden Premier League title but that has not put off the Italian giants.

According to the Mirror, Inter Milan director of football Walter Sabatini is believed to have made contact with Leicester over a move, as Inter's newly-appointed manager Luciano Spalletti looks to overhaul his squad.

That comes as Roma, who saw their latest bid thought to be in the region of €30m turned down, have decided to pull out of the race for the Algeria international after having at least another offer rejected earlier in the summer.

"I'm optimistic by nature, but the truth is that Roma did everything possible to buy the player," Roma sporting director Monchi was quoted as saying by ESPN.

"He would have been the most expensive player in Roma's history, but up until now we haven't received any positive feedback from the other side. The offer we made was an important one, but the priority isn't just Mahrez because we've done everything necessary and now we're looking around for other players."

While Mahrez submitted a transfer request earlier this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Roma, Leicester have refused to lower their demands but Monchi suggested the price-tag could be putting suitors off.

"I'm satisfied with the effort the club has made to sign the player," he said. "I don't think any other club has bid over €30m, as Roma did. The player expressed what he wants publicly, but it's right that we respect his club. In the end everything will be resolved in the will or desire of whether or not Leicester want to sell the player."

Earlier this week, Mahrez admitted his future was in his club's hands. "I know Roma came in, but nothing was accepted so there is little I can do," he said. "They are a great club who I would like to talk to but I can't until Leicester accept a deal. Leicester know my thoughts, but I will continue to give my best for the club as I always have."

Leicester, who completed the signing of Wales Under 20 international George Thomas from Coventry City on Tuesday (8 August), open their campaign when they travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Friday.