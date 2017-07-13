Manchester United have been left frustrated in their ongoing pursuit of signing Ivan Perisic after Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed the Italian club have not taken the Red Devils' offer into consideration.

The 28-year-old is a key target for United manager Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window. The winger is keen on completing a switch to Old Trafford and has reportedly rejected an opportunity to sign a new contract.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward did not travel with the squad to the US for the pre-season tour. According to the Mirror, he has stayed back in the United Kingdom in order to help Mourinho complete the signings of Perisic and Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.

Regarding Perisic, Ausilio says the Serbian international will not be leaving Inter for United this summer.

"It's not happening. Perisic is training with us and so far we have not taken into consideration anything that Manchester United have offered us," Ausilio told Sky Italia.

The Inter sporting director's latest comments will come as a blow to the 20-time English champions. They were already frustrated in their efforts to sign Dier from the north London after Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has informed club chairman Daniel Levy not to sanction the England international's sale.

Following their disappointment in signing Dier from Tottenham, the Daily Mail claims United will now turn their attention towards signing AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. The Belgium international is also a target for Inter in the ongoing transfer window.

However, Ausilio claims it will be difficult for any club to secure Nainggolan's services after confirming that Roma have not put their star player up for sale.

"I know little about this. I am following the Nainggolan situation as I am for other players. I have my own issues and need to find solutions to those issues," the Inter sporting director explained.

"There is also a need for me to evaluate our team and keep an eye on everything that happens in the transfer market. As far as I can tell, Nainggolan has never been put on the market by Roma. I am an Inter director and I respect what the Roma directors are doing. I am Inter's director and not Roma."

Ausilio's latest comments on Perisic and Nainggolan are likely to frustrate United, who are chasing both the players. The latter has been identified as a transfer target by the Red Devils after they were left disappointed in signing Tottenham's £50m-rated ($64.7m) Dier.