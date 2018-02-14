Inter Milan defender and mooted Manchester United target Milan Skriniar has revealed he received a "breathtaking offer" in the January transfer window but insists he did not press for a move away from the Italian giants, who had no intention of letting him leave just a few months after arriving from Sampdoria.

Skriniar's stock has risen significantly since joining Luciano Spalletti's side in the summer transfer window, producing a number of stoic performances at the heart of Inter's backline as they strive to return to the Champions League.

His displays have led to interest from United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to his agent Karol Csonto, who recently claimed that one of the aforementioned clubs saw a £57m ($79m) bid for the Slovakia international rejected last month.

Skriniar confirmed his representative's assertion over the "breathtaking" offer, but he had no interest in actively pursuing a move away from Inter, who will try to put some breathing space between themselves and fourth-placed Roma when they travel to Genoa on Saturday (17 February).

"I do recognise it was a breathtaking offer. To be honest, I didn't try to do anything about it, as I left it all in the hands of my agent," Skriniar told Slovakian outlet Sport, relayed by Football Italia.

"I was told that Inter would not let me go, but if needed, I would leave. Karol told me I would stay and I replied: 'Super, I can't wait to concentrate on Inter.'"

Skriniar seems to be content with life at Inter, but he also refused to rule out a move to one of Europe's elite sides in the coming seasons. The 23-year-old, who became the most expensive Slovakian footballer of all time when he joined Inter from Sampdoria for €20m, admits Real Madrid, Barcelona, United and City are all "attractive" prospects but stressed that he would only leave Inter if he was promised regular game-time.

"I don't know what club would tempt me away... The most attractive to me are Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the Manchester sides are also top clubs," Skriniar said.

"It would also depend on the agreements or what role I'd be guaranteed. If I were to just sit on the bench or play in the cup competitions, I wouldn't go anywhere.

"I think if I do go somewhere, it'll be to a club where I have a realistic chance of playing."