Apple has announced the date of its highly anticipated annual developer conference — and it is most likely to be the platform for unveiling the first look of the new iOS version, iOS 11. It could also be the teaser event for its 10th anniversary iPhone.

The iOS 11 will succeed the iOS 10 and its sub versions and only a preliminary look is expected to be unveiled at the conference. Following that Apple will roll out beta versions of the software to compatible iPhones, iPads and iPod touch devices.

The final version of the iOS 11 will, however, most likely be unveiled on board the iPhone 8 at its rumoured launch sometime around September. Handsets like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE are expected to be on the compatible iOS 11 device list. The iPhone 5 and older versions will not get any more updates from Apple.

Apple is also expected to showcase other software upgrades such as a new MacOS, watchOS and tvOS at the event.

The event will be held on 5 June and for the first time in 15 years it will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, which is very close to Apple's new 'spaceship' campus. All these years the conference had been held at the company's San Francisco centre.

The conference is mainly for developers and technology bloggers. Those who are members of the Apple Developer Program or Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply for tickets after registrations open on 27 March.

It is a lottery based selection due to the enormous amount of applications received. Those who are selected will have to pay $1,599 (£1,288) as conference fees.