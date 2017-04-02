The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick-off on 5 April when defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

All eight franchises picked their players for this year's tournament during an auction that was held in Bengaluru, in southern India on 20 February. The IPL unites players from major cricket playing nations to compete against each other and help their respective teams win the title.

The Indian team completed their international season after defeating Australia 2-1 in the recently-concluded four-match Test series. The team led by Virat Kohli clinched the number one ranking in Tests after registering victories over Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

However, the lengthy season has taken a toll on several Indian players and the captain leads the list. Kohli suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the fourth Test against Australia and he is likely to miss RCB's first few matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released an update on the injured players and the list includes Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay and Umesh Yadav.

On a brighter note, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have been declared fit and this news will be a double boost for fans of Mumbai Indians.

South Africa star AB de Villiers was expected to lead Royal Challengers at IPL 2017, but reports suggest that the explosive batsman suffered a back injury and pulled out of the Momentum Cup final – a domestic tournament.

The team-wise list of players who will miss the entire season or part of it is given below.

Mumbai Indians

Lasith Malinga – currently on international duty with Sri Lanka. Asela Gunaratne – currently on international duty with Sri Lanka

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli KL Rahul AB de Villiers

Kolkata Knight Riders

Umesh Yadav

Delhi Daredevils

1. Quinton de Kock

2. Martin Guptil

3. JP Duminy – personal reasons

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mustafizur Rahman – waiting for clearance from Bangladesh board

Rising Pune Supergiants

Ravichandran Ashwin Mitchell Marsh

Kings XI Punjab

Murali Vijay

Gujarat Lions