The Irish Post, a newspaper dedicated to Britain's Irish community, is to show its awards live on television for the very first time.

Irish public broadcaster TG4 will broadcast this year's Irish Post Awards ceremony via TV and social media from London on November 23.

Around 1,000 people will gather on London's Park Lane for the 40th anniversary of the Irish Post Awards.

Hosted by broadcaster and TV personality Eamonn Holmes, the Irish Post Awards honour Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics and more.

Previous award-winners have included Sir Terry Wogan, Sir Bob Geldof, Daniel Day Lewis, Michael Flatley and Doctor Mo Mowlam.

This year Karren Brady, one of Britain's most high-profile businessmen and vice chair of West Ham United, will accept an Outstanding Contribution to Business in Britain award.

Irish Post Owner and Publisher Elgin Loane said: "We are very pleased to partner with TG4 to showcase the Irish abroad and connect a big diaspora event with mainstream live television in Ireland."

Featuring six Awards and four live music performances, the show is being produced by The Irish Post.

TG4 Director General, Alan Esslemont, said: "The Irish diaspora, in Britain and worldwide, is an important and growing audience for TG4.

"We are very excited to extend our partnership to take on the role as broadcaster for The Irish Post Awards for the first time. It is a wonderful and unique opportunity to celebrate Irish life and achievement abroad."